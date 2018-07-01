Starting in about 2011, the U.S. began to see a rise in the number of families and unaccompanied children migrating north from Central America's Northern Triangle. Poverty is one driver. But many also seek asylum from violence and political persecution.

The Obama administration reacted by significantly expanding family detention, expediting the deportation of families apprehended crossing the border. But it also instituted a directive that immigration enforcement "not unnecessarily disrupt the parental rights" of those in custody. As a result, parents with minor children were not a priority for criminal prosecution.

In August 2017, the Trump administration re-wrote that policy. The new guidelines removed the definition of parental rights from the directive, as well as the section encouraging prosecutors to use discretion in cases of parents with minor children.

"They just took a delete pen to it," said Wesevich, Amilia's civil attorney. "We are arguing that it means that they decided that they would develop detention standards regardless of the impact on parental rights. It's basically saying that we don't care if we act unconstitutionally."

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told NBC News that the new directive allowed "for the fair execution of immigration enforcement laws while also balancing those equities of detained parents who need to access child welfare proceedings."

"We cannot write the kids out of existence"

That is the changed landscape Amilia entered when she and her son waded across the Rio Grande into Texas in mid-May. Once on the U.S. side, mother and son climbed a dirt slope to the top of a levee.

There, Amilia testified, she found a group of other women and children. They began to walk north, toward the international bridge where the Border Patrol station sits. A few moments later, a Border Patrol agent arrested the group.

Amilia said she did not try to run. She said she believed that if she came with her child, she could stay. "We were told that as soon as you arrive to the border, immigration would take you somewhere," she told the court. "I was waiting for them to do that."

Amilia and two other mothers, who would be tried with her, were processed at the Border Patrol station. Agents asked her to sign a form acknowledging she had been read her Miranda Rights. Testimony at trial revealed Amilia had signed it with an "X" because, the Border Patrol agent testified, "she can't read or write."

That night, Amilia and her son slept together in the custody of the Border Patrol. The following day, agents came to talk to her. "They came in the morning and they told me they were going to take my child, and they were going to prosecute me," she testified, her voice catching as she began to cry.

One day after she arrived in Texas, Amilia's child was gone.