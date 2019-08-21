Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering a new policy that would allow state and local jurisdictions to deny entry to refugees who have been approved for resettlement in the United States, according to a draft of an executive order obtained by NBC News.
According to the draft, "the federal government will resettle refugees only where both the relevant state and local governments have consented to participate" in the program that allows refugees to resettle.
The plans are currently out for review by lawyers and counterparts at various government agencies, a senior DHS official said.
If a state or local jurisdiction does not agree to take in refugees, the federal government will have to find another location, according to the draft. An exception to this rule would be made in the case of resettling spouses or children of refugees already settled.
Refugee rights organizations have long advocated for refugees to be relocated in areas where there are already refugees of the same country living to create a sense of community for those fleeing violence and persecution.
Peter Boogaard, who worked on immigration issues in the Obama White House, said the executive order would hinder religious organizations, like the Catholic Church, from resettling immigrants in states around the country and "would also have a dramatic impact on the ability of future administrations to return refugee admissions to the normal historic levels."
The executive order is under consideration at a time when the Trump administration is debating how and whether to decrease refugee admissions beginning Oct. 1. In fiscal year 2016, the limit was 85,000 refugees; in fiscal year 2019, the number has been capped at 30,000.