BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Trump administration has selected Tornillo, Texas, for the construction of tents to house the overflow of immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy, according to three sources familiar with the decision.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will erect a "tent city," full of large tents whose walls touch the ground, and is estimated to hold approximately 450 beds for children, say the sources.

It will not be the first time the U.S. government has erected tent cities to house immigrants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection used tents to house an influx of immigrants in 2014 and at the end of the Obama administration. But now the overflow of a particular immigrant population — in this case, children — is a government-created problem.

A view of the access to the Tornillo-Guadalupe international bridge in the municipality of Guadalupe, Mexico on Jan. 18, 2017. Tomas Bravo / Reuters file

The increase of children who are alone and in need of care at the border is the product of a new Trump administration policy that on May 7 began criminally prosecuting all adult migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border between ports of entry. As a result, the Department of Homeland Security separates any children traveling with those adults before prosecution.

One shelter in Brownsville, Texas, holding nearly 1,500 boys aged 10 to 17 opened its doors to reporters on Wednesday. NBC News was among the first to tour the facility, which closely resembled a jail, only allowing children outside for two hours per day.

NBC News previously reported that the overflow of children at HHS facilities has caused backup at border stations, the first stop for immigrants crossing into the United States. As of last week, over 570 unaccompanied children were in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol, and nearly 300 of those had been held for more than 72 hours, the limit for holding an immigrant of any age at a border station.