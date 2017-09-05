Trump Tells Congress to Act on ‘Dreamers’

President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday he’d be moving forward with a plan for DACA that would give Congress a window to act on the Obama-era program allowing young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to remain in the country.

"Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning as lawmakers were returning after their August break.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

The post came just hours ahead of an expected announcement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

NBC News reported Monday that Trump was leaning toward ending DACA with a six-month delay to provide Congress the opportunity to act on program.

Trump’s decision, which was first reported by Politico, is not final until it is announced, sources told NBC News.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed President Trump expected to end 'Dreamer' program, phase out DACA 4:03 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1039554627940" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Barack Obama created DACA through an executive order in 2012 for people without serious criminal histories who were younger than 16 when they came to the United States before 2007.

About 800,000 people are covered under the policy, although immigrant rights advocates have said 200,000 more have sought DACA status since Trump became president.

Although House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., urged Trump last week to keep the program and allow Congress to fix it, other Republicans have described it as illegal.

In June, 10 Republican attorneys general and the governor of Idaho told the White House that they wouldn't challenge the Trump administration in federal court if Obama's executive order is rescinded by Tuesday.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump said he would cancel DACA. But in late April he sent a different message, telling The Associated Press that young people covered by the program could "rest easy" because his priority was deporting criminals. "This is a case of heart," he said.