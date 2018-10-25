Trump says he's 'bringing out' military to secure U.S. border

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Adam Edelman

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "bringing out the military" to stop people from crossing the southern border into the U.S.

Trump had earlier this week repeatedly said he had put the military on notice for such an action, but his comment Thursday seemed to mark an escalation.

The president made the vow in a morning tweet that he said referenced comments made by Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, on "Fox and Friends." Judd, a frequent guest on Fox News Channel, is the union representative for about 16,000 border patrol agents.

"Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council is right when he says on @foxandfriends that the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border," Trump tweeted.

Trump added, "MUST BE CHANDED, but I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!" he added, appearing to misspell "changed."

Trump has tweeted repeatedly in recent days about illegal immigration and the migrant caravan heading north through Mexico.

He had said on Wednesday night at a rally in Wisconsin, that the U.S. would have a "very secure border" and that the "military are ready" to help in securing it.

And on Monday, Trump had tweeted, without evidence, that, "Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in" in the caravan and that he had "alerted Border Patrol and Military that" it was a national emergency.

Trump later admitted he had "no proof," to support the claim.