But he added, "I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one."

The remarks could upend a painstaking process — that the White House had been involved in — for the Republican majority in Congress to reach a compromise on immigration and to end the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the border. The proposed bills are set to be voted on next week.

In addition to curbing his administration's policy of separating parents from their children — which has faced extraordinary criticism from Republicans, Democrats and Christian conservatives — the "moderate" bill Trump was referring to would provide $25 billion in additional funding for a wall along the southern U.S. border and legal status for people who came to the U.S. illegally as children, including a path to citizenship. However, the bill would tie legal status for DACA recipients to uninterrupted border security funding.

The White House had been involved behind the scenes in crafting the legislation with congressional Republicans. Immigration hardliner Stephen Miller has been working with House negotiators, briefing the conservative Republican Study Committee on Wednesday on the details of the bill.