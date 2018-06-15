But he added, "I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one."

Later Friday, more than seven hours after Trump's comments, the White House clarified the president's remarks and said that he would sign the bill.

"The President fully supports both the Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill. In this morning's interview, he was commenting on the discharge petition in the House, and not the new package. He would sign either the Goodlatte or the leadership bills," said Raj Shah, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary

In addition to curbing his administration's policy — which has faced extraordinary criticism from Republicans, Democrats and Christian conservatives — the "moderate" bill Trump referred to earlier would provide $25 billion in additional funding for a wall along the southern U.S. border and legal status for people who came to the U.S. illegally as children, including a path to citizenship. However, the bill would tie the legal status of DACA recipients to uninterrupted border security funding.

The White House had been involved behind the scenes in crafting the legislation with congressional Republicans. Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser and Immigration hard-liner, has been working with House negotiators, briefing the conservative Republican Study Committee on Wednesday on the details of the bill.