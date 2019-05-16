Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a sweeping "pro-American" immigration proposal that would revamp the way the U.S. allows legal immigrants to enter the country while beefing up border security, a plan he said "puts the wages and safety of Americans first."
"Our proposal is pro-American, pro-immigrant, and pro-worker," Trump said during a speech in the White House Rose Garden, adding that the proposal would create a "fair, modern and lawful system of immigration" and was superior to Democratic proposals.
Trump's plan, some details of which were made public on Wednesday by senior administration officials, avoids hot-button issues like the growing backlog of asylum-seekers and the status of so-called Dreamers and is almost certainly dead on arrival in Congress.
The proposal would create a merit-based immigration system — a change from the family-based immigration system currently in place. It would also put new requirements on immigrants seeking to enter the U.S. In addition to mandated checks like a health screening and background check, entrants would be required to pass a civics test.
Putting in place measures to only allow high-qualified people to enter will help build a skilled workforce while not threatening Americans with blue-collar jobs.
"Newcomers compete for jobs against the most vulnerable Americans," Trump said, adding that under the "current system, we're not able to give preference to a doctor, a researcher, a student who graduates No. 1 in his class from the finest in college in the world."
"We discriminate against genius. We discriminate against brilliance," he said. "We won’t anymore."
Under the plan, which was crafted by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, White House adviser Stephen Miller and economic adviser Kevin Hassett, the number of immigrants entering the country would neither increase nor decrease, but the composition would change. The plan also includes measures to beef up border security.
Currently, based on White House estimates, about 12 percent of people obtaining green cards and citizenship do so based on "employment and skill," while 66 percent enter based on family connections and 22 percent enter for humanitarian reasons and through the diversity lottery. Under the Trump plan, those numbers would change to 57 percent for employment and skill, 33 percent for family connections and 10 percent for everything else.
On border security, Trump called for scanning improvements at ports of entry, wall completion in 33 designated and prioritized areas, the creation of a fee-based "sustainable fund" to continue to modernize border infrastructure, and modifications to streamline the process for those seeking asylum in the U.S., including expedited adjudication of asylum hearings and "prompt removal of illegal border crossers," officials told NBC News.