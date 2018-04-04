Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration began outlining a plan Wednesday to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration, but will probably not allow the troops to have physical contact with immigrants, according to three administration officials.

The planning follows an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that came as a surprise to many of his advisers.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump said on Tuesday.

The plans were laid out in a meeting with senior level Department of Homeland Security officials as well as in a meeting with the White House's National Security Council on Wednesday, according to the three officials. The exact number of troops and how long they will be deployed to the border will be solidified in the coming days, the officials said.

The National Guard troops will not have physical contact with immigrants nor will they be responsible for processing them at the border, one of the officials said. Instead, they will be giving U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents more visibility by providing surveillance by air and through camera monitoring of the border.