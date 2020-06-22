Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The White House announced on Monday that President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that will freeze new visas for foreign workers through the end of the year, citing the need to preserve jobs amid the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior administration officials told reporters that H1B visas for tech workers, H2B visas for low-skill jobs, H4 visas for spouses of certain visa holders, J visas for those participating in work and student exchanges as well as L visas for intracompany transfers will all be suspended through December 31.

The suspension of those categories is in addition to the April 22 halting of visas for certain family members of green holders.

The sweeping new policy is a win for immigration hardliners in the administration who have pushed to bring down the overall numbers of immigrants admitted into the country for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is likely to meet backlash from the business community that has lobbied against restricting the hiring pool for American companies.

In all, the White House projects 525,000 American jobs will be saved or created by the executive order.