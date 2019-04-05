Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 5, 2019, 1:16 PM GMT By Peter Alexander and Adam Edelman

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of Ron Vitiello, a longtime border official, to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a document sent to members of Congress on Thursday and obtained by NBC News.

A Department of Homeland Security official confirmed the document’s veracity.

However, the decision about Vitiello was not expected and there's still confusion about the circumstances.

Vitiello had been expected to travel later Friday with Trump to Calexico, California, where the president is scheduled to visit a newly constructed section of replacement border barrier, which the White House has touted as a new section of the president's wall. It’s not clear whether he will still do so.

News of Vitiello’s nomination being withdrawn was first reported by The Associated Press.

Trump had nominated Vitiello, who is the acting head of ICE — the agency tasked with enforcing immigration law in the interior of the U.S. — to be the organization’s permanent leader last August.

Vitiello has been a law enforcement agent for more than 30 years, starting in 1985 with the U.S. Border Patrol.

Peter Alexander reported from Washington, and Adam Edelman reported from New York.