Nielsen added that the administration had sent to the southern border additional ICE attorneys and Justice Department judges and prosecutors to ensure that all caravan asylum cases would be "adjudicated promptly."

The developments foreshadow a potential showdown on the border.

Most of the migrants in the caravan, who are fleeing violence in their home countries, plan to seek asylum once they get to the U.S, organizers have said.

Earlier Monday, Trump said on Twitter that he'd instructed DHS "not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country."

"It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL," Trump said. He added that Mexico "must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S." and that could become “a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement."

As of Monday afternoon, the caravan had made it to Hermosillo, Mexico, and organizers said members were heading northwest by bus and by train to the border crossing in Mexicali — on the Mexico-California border. They are expected to arrive at the border Tuesday.

Members of the dwindling group — about 1,000 originally set out on the journey — have traveled from Central America, through Mexico, fleeing persecution and violence in their home countries. The majority of people in the group are from Honduras.

About 100 have sought refuge in Mexico, while hundreds of others have stuck with the group with the intention of seeking asylum in the U.S.

"We have rights as humans to be safe, and I believe the troops at the border will respect that," one of the migrants in the caravan previously told NBC News.

Their journey was organized by a Central American and Mexican-based group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), which has been running caravans for more than 15 years to help people escape from dangerous situations in their home countries and protect them as they travel. This year’s journey, however, was thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks by Trump, who has angrily tweeted about the caravan.

Earlier this month, Trump repeatedly issued warnings of Twitter of dangerous "caravans" of immigrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico, bringing drugs and crime with them.

The president also said women were "being raped at numbers never seen before" while the caravan is heading toward the U.S. He did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

