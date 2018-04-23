Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday vowed to prosecute Central American migrants in a "caravan" near the U.S. border if they try to enter illegally and Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the effort was a "deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

With the caravan on the final stage of its journey — about 440 miles, or a 12-hour journey by bus or train from the southern border — DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, acting under orders from President Donald Trump, said the agency was monitoring the group's movement and those who enter the U.S. illegally will be referred for prosecution. There are about 500 migrants in the caravan.

"Pockets of the original, so-called 'migrant caravan, which press reports indicate consists mostly of Honduran nationals, have begun to arrive at our southern border with the intent of claiming asylum," Sessions said. "These individuals — and their smugglers — ignored the willingness of the Mexican government to allow them to stay in Mexico."

Sessions added, "Let today's message be clear: Our nation has the most generous immigration system in the world, but this is a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system. There is no right to demand entry without justification. Smugglers and traffickers and those who lie or commit fraud will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Nielsen said asylum-seekers will be detained while their cases are processed, and those who the U.S. determines don't have a legitimate claim will be "promptly removed from the United States."

"If you enter the United States illegally, let me be clear: You have broken the law," she said in a statement Monday. "And we will enforce the law through prosecution of illegal border crossers." Seeking asylum is legal.