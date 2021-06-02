McALLEN, Texas — As dawn broke over a shuttered flea market in Mission, Texas on Tuesday, May 25, Anna and her 7-year-old son Walter sat sobbing on the curb. The Salvadoran mother and son had once again been caught by the Border Patrol trying to enter the U.S. undetected, and they feared a repeat of what happened the last time they were caught.

In April, U.S. border agents had sent them back into the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo, where Anna said they were kidnapped and held for $10,000 ransom.

"I'm afraid that they are going to send me back to Mexico," said Anna. "I don't want to go back. I am afraid there. I am very afraid." Walter huddled next to his mother, clutching his stuffed dinosaur named "Señor Dinosaurio" as he cried.

While they sat on the curb, waiting to find out what U.S. officials would do with them, 15 single adult men caught crossing the border days earlier were released by authorities to a nearby shelter, where they waited for flights and buses that would take them to cities across the U.S.

There they would reunite with family members and then wait to have their asylum cases heard by immigration judges. They knew they were among the lucky ones.

"Sometimes I ask myself why they had me and they deported others," said a 20-year-old Nicaraguan, who said he left home to find work and was now headed to Miami. "And I give thanks to God."

When he took office, President Joe Biden loosened rules at the border, letting children without parents cross — but agents were supposed to expel all other undocumented migrants.

The policy allows the Biden administration to say, "The border is closed."

But in reality, the border is not closed. Under Biden, the determination of who stays and who goes has become a lottery with winners and losers. Timing is everything, the merits of an asylum claim often beside the point. On some days here in the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest section of the U.S.-Mexico border, families like Anna and Walter are expelled, while on others, single males who've come looking for work are allowed to stay pending their hearings.

The reason, explained Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Chief Brian Hastings, is that some enter on days when Mexico cannot take them back.

Anna and her 7-year-old son, Walter, who holds a stuffed dinosaur, told NBC News this is their second time being apprehended by Border Patrol. They were sent back to Mexico last time and said they fear being sent back again after being kidnapped there a month ago. Abraham Villela / NBC News

Hastings told NBC News that 17 percent of all families and single adults apprehended by his agents this year have been released into the U.S., much as they would have been before the Trump administration began using the Covid-19 restrictions known as Title 42 to begin denying access to asylum seekers in 2020.

Border wide, approximately 15 percent of single adults and 65 percent of families are released into the U.S. rather than expelled, according to Customs and Border Protection data from April.

According to Hastings, they are released not due to official Biden administration policy, but because Mexican authorities refuse to take back more than a certain number of migrants each day.

"When they run out of shelter space a lot of times they were telling different Border Patrol sectors, 'No, we can no longer take any additional people because we don't have additional housing or we don't have additional space in a lot of our facilities," said Hastings.

It has been known that Mexico's capacity issues triggered the release of some families. But NBC News witnessed firsthand how the arbitrary nature of the practice can put vulnerable people in dangerous situations while granting relief to others seemingly for no other reason than they crossed the border at the right time.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hastings told NBC News he thinks the way Title 42 is now being enforced makes it difficult to send a consistent message to would-be migrants about what will await them if they decide to make the journey to the U.S., which he strongly discourages them from doing.

Risking it all

Still, each day hundreds, even thousands, of migrants follow "coyotes" or human smugglers onto U.S. soil, some willingly turning themselves into the Border Patrol and others hoping to make it through undetected.

By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley had already apprehended a group of 101 migrants from many countries — El Salvador, Ecuador, even Romania — on a dirt road close to the Rio Grande River. Little children sat on the ground, exhausted and dust covered, with their heads buried in their hands. Pregnant women cupped their bellies and arched their backs on the side of the road, trying to rest after the long journey.

Abandoned shoes floated in puddles and colored plastic bracelets littered the ground. The coyotes give migrants the bracelets to track their customers.

"It's very difficult in my country," said Sara Judith, a Honduran woman who had been apprehended with her 10-year-old daughter. "There's nothing."

Sara Judith and her 10-year-old daughter Marleni Noemi traveled over a month from their home country of Honduras to the United States. On May 25, 2021, they were apprehended by Border Patrol agents. Abraham Villela / NBC News

She told NBC News she was happy to finally be in the U.S. but didn't know families like hers could be sent back into Mexico.

The temperature was already close to 90, and would climb to the mid-90s. And the hottest part of the year is yet to come.

Border Patrol Agent Brandon Copp, whose beat includes hundreds of thousands of acres of private ranch lands across Kenedy and Brooks Counties, worries that the rise in temperatures combined with the 20-year high in overall border crossings will mean more deaths in this area.

As lead coordinator for CBP's Missing Migrants Program, Copp is already responding to one to two reports of dead bodies found in the Rio Grande Valley sector each week.

He said rescues of migrants in distress are up 150 percent year to year, while deaths are up 58 percent.

"As a Border Patrol agent, I never thought I would be going to mortuaries and doing identifications," Copp said. Just last week, he said, he had to remove the skin off the finger of a deceased migrant to run his fingerprint so that the man's family could be notified of his death.

Copp and his team are busy installing 15 additional rescue beacons to double their number throughout the Rio Grande Valley border sector where migrants can call for help.

Border Patrol agent and lead coordinator for CBP's Missing Migrants Program Brandon Copp. Abraham Villela / NBC News

But not everyone calls for help in time. Copp said the human smugglers that migrants pay to take them on the dangerous journey often tell their clients after they cross into the U.S. that they simply have to walk an hour before they'll be in a major city, like Houston, and then leave anyone behind who can't keep up. He's even heard of smugglers throwing cell phones so that a dying migrant won't be able to call for help and identify the person who left them there.

"We will see more deaths. And that's the sad truth for us," Copp said.

Immigration advocates also believe uncertainty surrounding the Title 42 policy is driving many migrants to take more dangerous routes to avoid being apprehended all together.

"The Biden administration's retention of Title 42 and refusal to open the legal ports of entry is having the perverse effect of forcing desperate asylum seekers fleeing danger to cross between the ports, which is to nobody's benefit," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's immigrants' rights project and a lead plaintiffs' lawyer in a lawsuit challenging the use of Title 42.

For now, the Biden administration has made no promises of end dates for the Title 42 policy, even as Covid-19 restrictions ease across the country. Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said that the policy is in place to protect both migrants, who would need to be kept temporarily in congregate care settings if allowed in, and agents.

Gelernt said the policy of only guaranteeing unaccompanied children entry forces some families to self-separate in order to give their children the best chance of seeking asylum in the U.S.

Elsa Sinche Tenelema, an Ecuadorian mother, began to cry as she recalled the anguish she felt over whether to send her daughter Kelly to the U.S. alone.

Kelly, 6, has a congenital ear deformity and impaired hearing. Sinche keeps Kelly's hair in tight braids so she can rest the arms of her glasses in her hair because her ears will not hold them. Sinche brought her daughter to the U.S. because she heard a doctor in California could operate and enable her to hear fully for the first time.

She said other people told her to send Kelly alone and she knew it was a risk to accompany her. The two were allowed to stay and given a date for an asylum hearing in two months. Outside a migrant shelter in McAllen, Sinche said she had been worried she was making the trip in vain, but now she is hopeful she will win her asylum case.

"God willing they will help us so that we can stay longer and fulfill the dream we came for," Sinche said.