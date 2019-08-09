Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — In the wake of the largest ever immigration raid in a single state, child welfare services are left grappling with children who came home from school to find their parents had been arrested at one of the seven Mississippi food processing plants targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday.
The agency said it took some precautions to ease the burden on families, but as one ICE official said, "We are a law enforcement agency, not a social services agency," noting that any advance notice to welfare agencies or schools could have given undocumented immigrants advance warning and botched the operation.
The raids swept up nearly 700 workers. Because of the lack of preparation for the impact of missing parents, local authorities had to improvise. One school district said it instructed bus drivers to make sure they saw a parent or guardian at the bus stop before dropping off a child. In that district, children without parents at home were taken back to school to spend the night.
"What I saw was traumatic, painful," said Elizabeth Iraheta, who witnessed the raid on a food processing plant where she works in Morton. "I'm thinking of the separated families, fathers and mothers deported, children left alone because their parents were arrested."
The stories echo similar actions by the Trump administration, such as separating children from their parents at the border and leaving children in unsanitary conditions in border stations, that have had an outsized impact on young children and families.
Two ICE officials told NBC News they took the following steps out of concerns for families:
- Some parents of young children released: About 30 people were released at their work, rather than being taken into custody. The officials said many of these releases were done out of concerns that the parents had "tender age," or children under the age of five, living at home with no one else to care for them. But the officials could not guarantee that all parents with tender age children were released.
- A phone call: Immigrants taken in for processing were each given a phone call. The officials said they believed this would be the opportunity for parents to call neighbors or relatives who could provide childcare.
- Over 270 parents released quickly: While over 300 immigrants remain in custody from the raids, roughly 270 were given court dates and released within a day. The ICE officials said many of the decisions to release were made because of "custody determinations," such as the parent explaining no one else was home to take care of their children.
- Notifying schools: As soon as the raids were underway, schools across the area were notified that some of their students could be affected.
What they did not do:
- Notify child protective services: Mississippi Child Protective Services has said it was not notified in advance of the raids and that it should have been told in order to do their job. The ICE officials said they were under no obligation to notify the agency and said doing so might have tipped off immigrants of their plans. Another ICE officials told NBC News that ICE officers have taken a child welfare worker with them to homes during raids if they know a child may be left unaccompanied. Health and Human Services, which takes in unaccompanied migrant children, most often at the southern border, also said it has not received any referrals related to the raids in Mississippi.
- Tell schools in advance: Tony McGee, a school superintendent in a district where approximately 15 families were affected by the ICE raids, said his school was not given notice in advance. He said some parents were not at home when children left school that day. Local organizations stepped in to make sure the children had a safe place to go after school. It was the first day of school for many school districts across Mississippi.
- Guarantee that every child went home to a house with a guardian: The ICE officials said ICE could not make sure all parents of children had been released or that all children had a safe place to go after school. There were no plans in place to alleviate this risk entirely. "We are not a humanitarian agency, but we are trying our best to ameliorate the humanitarian concerns," one of the officials said.