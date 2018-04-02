White House: Trump immigration tweets to be followed by fresh Hill push

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Trump administration is planning to push Congress anew to pass proposals aimed at reducing the number of undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S. border, particularly from Central American countries, senior White House officials said Monday.

The announcement follows two days of tweets from President Donald Trump calling on lawmakers to pass "Border Legislation" — changing Senate rules to do so, if necessary — and warning of dangerous "caravans" of immigrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico, bringing drugs and crime with them.

The White House officials, briefing reporters in a phone call, pointed to the legislative package the administration has pledged to send to Capitol Hill to address what it sees as "loopholes" and "serious deficiencies" in current immigration laws.

The policies mentioned in the call largely resembled areas where the administration has previously pushed unsuccessfully for congressional action.