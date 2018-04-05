Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

White House: Trump immigration tweets to be followed by fresh Hill push

The Trump administration said again that undocumented immigrants from Central America should be sent back without access to U.S. court or asylum systems.

by Dartunorro Clark /  / Updated 
Border Patrol agents apprehend illegal immigrants shortly after they crossed the border from Mexico into the United States on March 26, 2018 in the Rio Grande Valley Sector near McAllen, Texas.Loren Elliott / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Trump administration is planning to push Congress anew to pass proposals aimed at reducing the number of undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S. border, particularly from Central American countries, senior White House officials said Monday.

The announcement follows two days of tweets from President Donald Trump calling on lawmakers to pass "Border Legislation" — changing Senate rules to do so, if necessary — and warning of dangerous "caravans" of immigrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico, bringing drugs and crime with them.

The White House officials, briefing reporters in a phone call, pointed to the legislative package the administration has pledged to send to Capitol Hill to address what it sees as "loopholes" and "serious deficiencies" in current immigration laws.

The policies mentioned in the call largely resembled areas where the administration has previously pushed unsuccessfully for congressional action.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Trump vents anger over immigration in new tweets

04:15

The officials echoed past complaints from the president that border agents’ "hands are tied" by existing immigration law, and said undocumented immigrants from Central America should be sent back to their home countries without full access to the U.S. court or asylum systems.

The president tweeted over the weekend that there would be "NO MORE DACA DEAL" to provide legal status for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Officials on the call would not elaborate on whether that meant there would be no further efforts to reach an agreement with lawmakers to enact some of the items on the administration's wish list in exchange for legal protection for individuals previously covered under the DACA program.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.