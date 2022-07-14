Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his three oldest children, has died, the former president said Thursday.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Ivana Trump was 73. Her cause of death is unknown.