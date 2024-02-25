Jake Sullivan: 'Of course there are concerns' about Russian election interference in 2024

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday acknowledged, "Of course there are concerns" about possible Russian election interference in the 2024 presidential election.

"This is not about politics," Sullivan told NBC News' "Meet the Press." "This is about national security. It is about a foreign country, a foreign adversary seeking to manipulate the politics and democracy of the United States of America."

He also said that the Biden administration is going to "vigilant" about preventing interference in elections. Sullivan said the Biden administration will "engage the Congress on a bipartisan basis because this should be above and beyond politics."

His remarks come as top U.S. national security and intelligence officials warn that despite Russia's war with Ukraine, the country will still try to interfere in U.S. elections.

In October, the U.S. released an intelligence analysis to countries around the world alleging that Russia was using spies, state-run media and social media to affect elections worldwide, not just in the U.S.

Russia is not the only country attempting to sow mayhem, an analysis by Microsoft last year found. Threat actors in Iran and China are also using artificial intelligence to try to coordinate cyberattacks, according to the company.