President Joe Biden on Wednesday made his first remarks on the Republican-led impeachment inquiry announced a day earlier by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Before I close, I want to say something about impeachment," the president said at a campaign reception in McLean, Va. "First they just wanted to impeach me, and now they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government. Look, look I have a job to do.”

The comments come a day after McCarthy, R-Calif., announced that he was directing three House committees to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Biden's remarks also come as Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government in order to avert a shutdown. Hard-line GOP members in the House are pushing for spending cuts in the funding legislation that will need to be signed by Biden to keep the government open.

In making the impeachment inquiry announcement Tuesday, McCarthy characterized it as a “logical next step” amid monthslong investigations led by House Republicans into the president and his son Hunter Biden. The probes have not uncovered evidence of wrongdoing by the president or ties between him and his son's foreign business dealings.

McCarthy said the inquiry would be helmed by Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in coordination with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office issued a memo calling on news organizations to “scrutinize House Republicans’ demonstrably false claims” surrounding the impeachment inquiry.