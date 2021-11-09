Biden administration urges appeals court not to block new vaccine rules for companies

The Justice Department urged a federal appeals court late Monday to end its stay blocking enforcement of the Biden administration's rule requiring Covid-19 vaccines or weekly testing for employees of large companies.

The rule's requirements reflect "expert judgment that these measures are necessary to mitigate COVID transmission throughout America's workplaces," the court filing said, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit based in New Orleans.

Announced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA, the rule requires businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workforce is fully vaccinated or require workers who are aren't vaccinated to wear a mask and show a negative Covid-19 test result at least once a week.

A group of companies, joined by Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, sued to block the requirement. They said Congress never gave OSHA the authority to order something so sweeping. The coronavirus is a society-wide pandemic, not a workplace hazard, they argued.

Their court challenge also said that public health responses are not the province of the federal government, because such restrictions are explicitly left to the states by the Constitution. And they said this is the same kind of over-reach as the Biden administration's effort to have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ban evictions.

The OSHA rule will make it harder to maintain enough workers in a tight labor market, the challengers said.

The appeals court issued a brief order Saturday temporarily blocking the rule. The court said the objections raised by the challengers "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate."

In its response, the Justice Department said there was no need for an emergency order to block the rule, because none of it becomes effective for at least a month. The mask requirement for unvaccinated employees doesn't kick in until Dec. 5, and the vaccination requirement doesn't take effect until Jan. 4.

In the meantime, the government said, federal law requires the selection of a single court to hear similar challenges that have now been filed in at least five other federal appeals courts.

As for the objections raised by the businesses and states, the Justice Department said they do not outweigh "the harm of staying a standard that will save thousands of lives and prevent hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations."

A stay "would likely cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day," DOJ officials added.