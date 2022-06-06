Biden to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in his first late-night sit-down in office

President Joe Biden was scheduled to make his first in-studio appearance on a late-night comedy show Wednesday with a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live," host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Sunday.

"Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night," Kimmel said. "No malarkey."

The appearance would come amid political struggles and low approval ratings for Biden as he grapples with a recalcitrant Covid-19, soaring gas prices and inflation and a Russian invasion of Ukraine that requires delicate diplomacy and careful intervention.

Biden has been criticized for rarely hosting official news conferences, although his public appearances often include wide-ranging question-and-answer sessions.

Before his inauguration, Biden had been a guest multiple times on Kimmel competitor Stephen Colbert's eponymous "Late Show" in New York City, but this time he's headed to Hollywood, where "Jimmy Kimmel" live is taped before a studio audience at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on the Walk of Fame.

The president and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to address the inaugural ceremony at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles earlier in the day Wednesday. The president was expected to be in Los Angeles through Friday.

The weeklong summit at the Los Angeles Convention Center will also feature Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It aims to bring the hemisphere's leaders together to discuss strengthening democracy, protecting human rights, and promoting regional security.