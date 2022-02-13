Biden calls out lack of Black head coaches in NFL during Super Bowl interview

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called out the lack of Black head coaches in the NFL in an interview that aired during Super Bowl LVI, saying that having diverse leaders in the league is a requirement of "generic decency."

As NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pointed out, Biden said in an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, "they haven't lived up to what they committed to and lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams."

"The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color as well as so diverse, that there’s not enough African American qualified coaches ‘to manage these NFL teams,' it just seems to me that it’s a standard that that they'd want to live up to," he said. "It’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement I think of just some generic decency.”

Diversity among the NFL's coaching roles has long been criticized, particularly in a league made up of mostly minority players. In 2021, about 71 percent of NFL players were people of color (a race other than white), while only a quarter were white, according to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida. The races of the other 4 percent were unknown.

Only three people of color currently have head coaching jobs in the league, while the majority of the roles are still held by white men.

Biden's remarks on Sunday came after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL this month alleging racial discrimination in the league's hiring practices.

In 2020, the NFL expanded its “Rooney Rule,” aimed at getting more people of color in the coaching ranks, to require clubs to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach vacancies.

In the class-action lawsuit, Flores, who is Black, told a story about how he sat through a job interview that he knew he wasn’t going to get simply because the team was required to interview minority candidates as part of the Rooney Rule.

Holt asked Biden if he thinks the NFL, because of its broad influence, should be held to a higher standard when it comes to diversity issues. "I think it should be held to a reasonable standard," Biden said.

Biden made similar comments on racial equality in the league during last year's Super Bowl interview with Westwood One Sports.

Last week, Goodell held a press conference on the state of the league and acknowledged that the NFL has to do better in its hiring of Black and minority coaches.

“We won’t tolerate racism. We won’t tolerate discrimination,” Goodell said. “I found all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing. They are very serious matters to us on all levels, and we need to make sure we get to the bottom of all of them.”