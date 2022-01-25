Biden caught cursing about Fox News reporter on a hot mic

President Joe Biden was caught on camera Monday cursing about Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

"What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden said as reporters including Doocy were being ushered out of a room after the president made remarks about inflation. Biden spoke quietly, but the insult was caught on his microphone, which was still on.

The exchange came after reporters shouted questions about Ukraine. Biden was taking questions on his call Monday with European leaders, but complained he doesn’t like taking questions because reporters “never report on why I called the meeting. This is very important.”

Doocy, who's known for having sometimes testy exchanges with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, then asked the president if he'd take a question on inflation, and asked if he thought the issue is a political liability ahead of the midterms.

Biden then turned slightly towards the person sitting next to him, and said, “No, that’s a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Doocy laughed the comment off in an appearance on the network a short time later.

"Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," he said.

Doocy, the son of "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy, has a history of exasperating the president. In August of last year, Biden exaggeratedly hung his head while Doocy was asking him about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In November, Biden snapped at Doocy when he asked him if his administration was incentivizing illegal immigration by discussing large financial settlements with victims of the Trump administration's family separation policy. “If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah. But it's not true,” Biden replied.

The exasperation preceded the presidency. Doocy would often ask then-candidate Biden about his son Hunter Biden's personal and business dealings during the 2020 campaign, clearly aggravating him. In one instance, Doocy asked Biden if his son had fathered a child in Arkansas. “Only you would ask that,” Biden snapped back, adding sarcastically, “You’re a good man. Classy.”

On another occasion, Doocy asked Biden who his running mate was going to be. "You," Biden replied.

Biden has famously been caught on a hot mic before. In 2010, he was overheard telling then-President Barack Obama the healthcare bill he was about to sign was a "big f------ deal."