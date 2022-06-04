Biden, first lady moved briefly from Delaware beach house after small plane entered restricted airspace

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were temporarily moved from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday after a small private plane flew into restricted airspace, according to a White House official.

"Precautionary measures were taken. There was no threat to the President or his family," the official said.

The pilot mistakenly entered the area over Rehoboth Beach shortly before 1 p.m. after he failed to download updated flight restrictions, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service. A fighter jet then made visual contact with the plane and immediately escorted it out of the airspace.

Guglielmi said the president and first lady were moved "as a precaution" and are now back at the house, where they're spending the weekend.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," he added. "The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot.”

Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder told NBC News that the Bidens were rushed to a local fire station on Rehoboth Avenue after the plane entered the restricted space and held there until the situation was clear.

Police closed the road during the incident but it has since reopened.