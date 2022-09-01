Biden to give prime-time speech on 'battle for the soul of the nation' in stepped-up attacks on Republicans

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to accuse Republicans of supporting an extreme ideology that threatens democracy during rare prime-time remarks Thursday as he returns to a central message from his 2020 campaign ahead of the midterm elections.

The 8 p.m. ET speech from Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia will focus on the “battle for the soul of the nation,” the White House said — a phrase he has been using since 2017 to rally opposition to former President Donald Trump.

“The president thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, commenting on the speech. “The president has been clear as he can be on that particular piece. When we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms, the way that he sees it is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. This is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”

Republicans are planning their own retort. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will give a prebuttal Thursday from Scranton, Pa., Biden’s hometown, on the president’s “assault on the soul of the nation.”

While the White House is billing the remarks as an official White House event, not a campaign event, they come as Biden is stepping up efforts to help Democrats hang on to control of Congress with the midterm elections just over two months away.

Biden likened Republicans who have embraced the “Make America Great Again” philosophy central to Trump’s presidency to “semi-fascism” during a fundraiser for Democrats last week.

During remarks earlier this week, also in Pennsylvania, Biden accused Republicans of not being supportive of law enforcement and the rule of law for their attacks on the FBI following the search of Mar-a-Lago, their calls to defund the FBI, and the unwillingness by some in the party to condemn the Jan. 6 rioters.

“What the president believes, which is a reason to have this in prime time, is that there are an overwhelming number of Americans, the majority of Americans, who believe that we need to continue, we need to save the core values of our country,” said Jean-Pierre. “What he’s not going to do is shy away from calling out extremism that he is seeing, these MAGA Republicans.”