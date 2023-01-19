IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden heads to California to survey the damage from severe storms

The president's visit comes after he approved a disaster declaration focusing federal aid on three hard-hit counties along the state's central coast.
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 19, 2023.
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One on Thursday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
By Summer Concepcion

President Joe Biden will visit parts of California on Thursday to view areas affected by severe storms and assess additional federal support needed for recovery efforts.

The president will survey areas of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties along the state’s central coast, where recent storms caused floods and landslides.

He is set to meet with first responders, state and local officials, and communities affected by the devastation. Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will travel with Biden, who will also meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday that Biden has been closely monitoring the situation in California in recent weeks and is regularly briefed by his homeland security team. He has remained in contact with Newsom and other local officials.

Heavy rain lashed water-logged California Monday, with forecasters warning of floods as a parade of storms that have killed 12 people battered the western United States.
A flooded house in Gilroy, Calif., in Santa Clara County, on Jan. 9. Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images

Biden’s visit to California comes after the White House announced he approved a disaster declaration for the state focusing federal aid on three hard-hit counties: Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz. The declaration provides federal support for debris removal, emergency protective measures and individual assistance for homes that have been damaged by the storms. More than 500 FEMA and other federal personnel  have been deployed to aid the response and recovery operations, Jean-Pierre said.

California was battered by a series of storms since late December, leaving at least 21 people dead, according to an NBC News tally

