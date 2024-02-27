Biden makes appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' for interview

President Joe Biden made an appearance Monday on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," where he answered questions about topics ranging from his age and the Israel-Hamas war to the conservative conspiracy about Taylor Swift.

The interview comes almost 10 years to the day after Biden was a guest on the first “Late Night” show with Meyers, which aired on Feb. 24, 2014, when Biden was vice president. It also follows a decision this month to skip a Super Bowl interview that had a much larger audience.

During Monday's Q&A, Biden was asked early on how he addresses voter concern over his age.

“Take a look at the other guy, he’s about as old as I am," said Biden, who at 81 is four years older than former President Donald Trump.

"It’s about how old your ideas are. Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back," Biden added, pointing to Trump's positions on abortion rights, which he suggested were outdated.

Pressed by Meyers about calls for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, Biden said, "There is a path forward, with difficulty," and he commented on the ongoing hostage situation.

"First of all, there are — the hostages being held must be released," Biden said, adding that "there’s been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan, as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out."

Ramadan begins March 10.

"I think if we get that — that temporary cease-fire, we’re going to be able to move in a direction where we can change the dynamic and not have a two-state solution immediately, but a process to get to a two-state solution," Biden said.

Biden made a similar remark before the interview aired, telling reporters in New York, “My hope is by next Monday we will have a cease-fire."

In a more lighthearted exchange, Meyers asked Biden about whether he was involved in an "active conspiracy" with Swift after a conspiracy theory on that right claimed the pop star's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce was manufactured to boost Democrats in the 2024 elections.

"Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Ms. Swift?" Meyers asked.

"Where are you getting this information? It’s classified," Biden joked.

"But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020," he added.