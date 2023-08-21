Biden to meet with Maui residents and first responders after deadly wildfires

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Maui on Monday to meet with residents affected by the wildfires this month, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

The Bidens are heading to the town of Lahaina in Maui amid their weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area and will meet with residents, first responders and state and local officials.

The president’s visit comes as a total of 850 people are believed to be missing in connection with the deadly wildfires, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in an overnight post to Instagram and Facebook.

At least 114 people died in the wildfires, Bissen said. Twenty-seven of the victims have been identified, with 11 of them having had their families notified. More than 1,285 people have been located safe, he said.

In a statement ahead of his trip, Biden said, “I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.”

Biden has been in close contact with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green since the onset of fires in Maui and has received regular briefings from the administrator of the federal emergency management agency, Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, the White House said in a release.

Biden signed a major disaster declaration for the state earlier this month that made federal aid funding available to help Maui County residents recover.

As of Sunday, more than 1,000 federal personnel were on the ground in Maui assisting residents, including nearly 450 search-and-rescue team members, the White House said. The administration has also approved more than $8 million in assistance to nearly 2,500 households, including nearly $3 million in initial rental assistance. FEMA has made more than 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets and shelter supplies available to the county government for distribution, the release said.

Prior to Biden’s scheduled visit to Maui, Republicans had criticized the president for his silence on the devastating wildfires.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the Bidens’ travel to Maui last week "to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort."

In addition to Hawaii Gov. Green, Biden has been in contact with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz of Hawaii, the White House said.