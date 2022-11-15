Biden speaks with Poland's Duda following deadly explosion

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Polish President Andrzej Duda after a deadly explosion occurred near Poland's border with Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden is currently in Bali, Indonesia, for the annual Group of 20 summit. The White House said that Biden’s call with Duda concluded at 5:30 am local time.

The call between the two leaders comes shortly after the Polish government convened an emergency security and defense meeting Tuesday and decided to increase its military readiness after an explosion in the southeastern village of Przewodów killed two people.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, but it followed an intense wave of Russian airstrikes on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday, forcing widespread blackouts and hitting residential buildings in the capital, Kyiv.

Russia has pushed back against suggestions that the explosion was caused by Russian missiles landing inside Polish borders.

“The statements of the Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of ‘Russian’ missiles in the area of the settlement of Przewodów, is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Telegram, referring to the village widely reported to have been hit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to attend this year’s G20 meeting, instead sending Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to represent the Russian delegation.

National Security spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Tuesday afternoon that the White House was aware of the reports out of Poland and was working with the Polish government “to gather more information.” She said that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had spoken with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera, but said that they could not confirm any details of the event at that time.

Biden, who was briefed about the explosion as he woke up in Bali on Wednesday morning, is expected to depart Indonesia on Wednesday to travel back to Washington.

Following the isolationist foreign policy approach of his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden has sought to position himself as a champion of U.S. alliances, including NATO.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Biden has repeatedly spoken about the strength of the NATO alliance and has said the “United States will defend every inch of NATO territory.”