Biden to sanction Israeli settlers in the West Bank

President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order Thursday targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank, a U.S. official confirms to NBC News.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by security forces and settlers across the West Bank, according to data from the United Nations. Last month, a group of settlers called for a "resettlement" of all of Gaza.

The State Department said in December that would be imposing a travel ban on some settlers after a spate of attacks by settlers.

Spokesperson Matt Miller said the visa ban would be imposed on “dozens” of extremist Israeli settlers and their family members. It's unclear how many people have been impacted by the ban.

"The United States has consistently opposed actions that undermine stability in the West Bank, including attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, and Palestinian attacks against Israelis," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement at the time.

"We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. As President Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable," he added.

As violence in the settlements continued, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre retirated last month that Biden was concerned about "violence in the West Bank, and that being perpetrated largely by settlers with extreme views and how much he absolutely opposes that those that violence needs to stop."

