Biden says Putin made a 'big mistake' on New START treaty

President Joe Biden on Wednesday strongly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to suspend his country’s involvement in the last remaining arms control treaty with the U.S.

Biden was asked about his reaction to Putin pulling out of the New START nuclear treaty upon arriving at the Polish Presidential Palace in Warsaw ahead of a meeting with leaders of the so-called Bucharest Nine group of eastern European nations and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I don’t have time,” the president initially said. Pressed again on his reaction, Biden said, “big mistake.”

Putin announced on Tuesday that Moscow was suspending participation in New START, a key nuclear arms control treaty between the world’s two largest nuclear powers. Putin’s move came amid tensions between the U.S. and Russia one year into the war in Ukraine. The news came as a disturbing surprise to multiple former officials who negotiated the pact and nonproliferation experts committed to ending the expansion of nuclear forces, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Putin said in his speech Tuesday that Russia would not be the first to use a nuclear weapon, and accused the West of starting Russia’s war with Ukraine. But Russia has previously referred to its nuclear capabilities and threatened Ukraine’s nuclear power plants with bombs and shells.