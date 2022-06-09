Biden tells Kimmel he has no plans to issue an executive order on guns

President Joe Biden told late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel that he has no plans to issue an executive order on gun control to address recent mass shootings that have rattled the country.

“I have issued executive orders,” Biden said Wednesday afternoon during the taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles.

“I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the constitution and constitutional authority,” he said. “I mean that sincerely because I often get asked — look, the Republicans don’t play it square, why do you play it square? Well, guess what. If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy.”

Days after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 students and two teachers, the president and first lady Jill Biden met with first responders and victims' families.

Since the shooting, which came days after a gunman opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Biden pressed for an assault weapons ban. He denounced Senate Republicans' near-uniform rejection of gun restrictions.

“But my God — the fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don’t want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find it unconscionable,” Biden said in an address calling on Congress to act last week.

Meanwhile, a legislative package approved by the House on Wednesday, which would raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, is not expected to be taken up in the evenly split Senate.

Negotiators in the upper chamber are trying to craft a much narrower measure designed to win enough bipartisan support to overcome a GOP filibuster.

When pressed by Kimmel on the divided Senate, Biden responded: “I got 81 million votes, more than anybody’s ever gotten. And thank you for those who helped me. But what’s happened, Jimmy, is we still ended up with 50 senators.”

“Which means that we have 50 presidents,” he added.