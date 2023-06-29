Biden warns top aides against offering him political advice on Hunter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has made clear to his closest aides in no uncertain terms that he will not only reject any political advice that he try to limit his son Hunter’s public visibility but that he also doesn’t want to hear such suggestions, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

His message, as one of the sources described it, was: “Hands off my family.”

The blunt directive helps explain why in recent months the father-and-son public appearances seem to have increased in tandem with intensified scrutiny of Hunter Biden’s legal troubles.

But the public displays of parental support, to the dismay of some Democrats, aren’t just about a loving father or a stubborn president’s defiance. For Biden, keeping his son — a recovering drug addict — close means keeping him safe, people close to the president say. Behind the Hunter Biden photo-ops and the state dinner invites, they say, is an existential concern that weighs on the president daily: If he loosens his grip on his son, who or what will replace it — and to what end?

“It’s consumed him,” a person close to the president said.

For months as Hunter Biden’s legal woes persisted and he prepared to mount a public defense of Republican attacks against him after several years of largely staying silent, Biden’s closest political and legal advisers have had to balance their instincts to protect their boss with his parental desire to protect his son, according to the people familiar with the dynamic. That’s resulted in tensions between legal teams for the president and Hunter Biden, and very delicate attempts by the president’s advisers to explain to him how his son’s elevated public profile may not be in his best interest when it comes to political goals — specifically winning re-election in what could be a rematch of the 2020 race against Donald Trump, these people said.

Some of Biden’s most senior aides have tried in the past to discuss the various potential dynamics with the president where his son is concerned, people familiar with the discussions said. But the president’s responses to those sorts of entreaties have ranged from defensive to outright anger, these sources said, and he resents that anyone would suggest that he distance from his son because of what he views as unfair and outrageous GOP attacks.

Those close to the president have now given up trying, even in the most gingerly of ways, to explain to him the potential political fallout, accepting that he and the first lady’s family-first approach to public office will not change.

“This is the reality of their family ethos,” explained a person close to the president.

Another summed up the mood of the president’s aides when it comes to political concerns about Hunter Biden as “it is what it is and we’re dealing with it.”

White House spokesman Ian Sams told NBC News in a statement that “the President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”

In recent weeks, Hunter Biden has appeared alongside his father regularly, including accompanying him to and from Camp David last weekend on Marine One.