Biden warns there will be 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut

President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that Saudi Arabia would face "consequences" after OPEC+ last week announced the biggest cut in oil production since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision by Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the oil producing alliance, to reduce the global supply of petroleum has been condemned by senior Democrats on Capitol Hill. Higher oil prices are seen as benefitting Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, in financing its war in Ukraine.

"There’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done, with Russia," Biden said of Saudi Arabia in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. “I’m not going to get into what I’d consider and what I have in mind. But there will be — there will be consequences.”

The president indicated that action would be taken when Congress is back in session after the midterm elections.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing earlier Tuesday that the United States would reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia following OPEC+'s "decision to align their energy policy with Russia’s war."

"We need to kind of reassess and have a different relationship with Saudi Arabia," she said, adding that the White House would be reviewing its policies in the coming weeks and months.

When asked by Tapper if it's time for the U.S. to rethink its relationship with Saudi Arabia, Biden said, "Yes."

A day earlier, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on the Biden administration to "immediately freeze" U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

The announcement by OPEC+ to reduce production by 2 million barrels of oil a day came shortly after Putin renewed nuclear threats he initially made at the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Putin late last month warned of using nuclear weapons during a televised national address in which his defense minister also announced the call-up of 300,000 reservists after Russia's military forces suffered severe setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In blunt remarks at a Democratic fundraiser last week, Biden said that there has been a “direct threat” of nuclear weapons being used for the first time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, “if, in fact, things continue down the path they are going.”

When asked Tuesday how the United States would respond if Putin followed through on his threat to use weapons of mass destruction, Biden told CNN that the Pentagon had discussed the possibility.

"There’s been discussions on that, but I’m not going to get into that," Biden said. "It would be irresponsible of me to talk about what we would or wouldn’t do."

The president also suggested it was unwise of Putin to raise the specter of nuclear weapons.

"“I don’t think he will [use them]," Biden said. "But I think that it's irresponsible for him to talk about it."