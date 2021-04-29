Covid, immigration and policing: Checking in on Biden's promises at 100 days

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden made a litany of promises while running, many pegged to reversing the policy positions of his predecessor.

Midway through his campaign, the nation was hit with the coronavirus pandemic, upending the country’s priorities. With the crisis came a new round of promises by Biden, who told voters that he would handle the pandemic differently.

At the 100 day mark, Biden has accomplished many of his campaign-era promises, including his goal of getting millions of Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus. But setbacks, including on immigration and gun control, have meant that other promises remain unmet.

Here is a look at eight of the largest promises Biden made and his progress toward keeping them: