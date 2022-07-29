IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips says he doesn't want Biden to run in 2024

“I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up," Phillips said in a radio interview.
Image: Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on May 12, 2022.
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on May 12, 2022. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
By Christina Zhao

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said he doesn't think Joe Biden should run for president again in 2024, the strongest public remarks so far from a congressional Democrat against a second Biden term.

"I have respect for Joe Biden ... despite some mistakes and some missteps despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength," Phillips said in a radio interview on WCCO’s "The Chad Hartman Show" when asked if he wants Biden, 79, to run again.

"But to answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, Chad, no, I don't," he said. "I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up."

Asked if he would encourage other lawmakers who share this view to speak out publicly, the 53-year-old congressman, who is seeking a third term, said he thinks most congressional Democrats agree with him that it's time for a new crop of leaders.

"I think Joe Biden has served our country admirably with principle and with decency at a time when we surely needed it," he said. "But I am part of a caucus here in Congress where three top leaders are over 80 years old, where the president will be over 80 in the next election. And I think it's time for a generational change. I'm not too shy to say that I do believe that most of my colleagues feel the same way."

In recent polling, a majority of Democratic voters indicated they don't want Biden to run in 2024. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this month, only about a quarter of Democratic voters said Biden should be the nominee, while 64% said they think the party should nominate someone else and 10% said they didn't know or refused to answer.

