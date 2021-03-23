Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said Tuesday that she will vote against all of President Joe Biden's nominees she does not consider diverse, expressing frustration over Biden's 15-person Cabinet not featuring a member of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

"There’s no AAPI representation in the Cabinet," she told reporters. "There’s not a single AAPI in a Cabinet position. That’s not acceptable. That’s what I told the White House."

"I’ve been talking to them for months and they’re still not aggressive so I’m not going to be voting for any nominee from the White House other than diversity nominees,” she said, “I’ll be a no on everyone until they figure this out.”

She said that she told the White House earlier Tuesday about her stance.

Beyond expressing her frustrations, it was unclear what exactly Duckworth was demanding from the White House in order to lift her threat to vote against some of his nominees. The 15 Cabinet secretary positions have already been filled.

While Biden's Cabinet does not feature an AAPI secretary, his recently confirmed pick for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is the first Asian American to hold that role. While that position is not among the Cabinet secretaries, it is considered a Cabinet-level position.

Duckworth said Tuesday she is hopeful the Biden administration figures "it out but I'm a no on everything other than the diversity candidates."

Asked if that meant diversity along the lines of race, gender and sexuality, Duckworth said: "Right now, I'm looking at racial and obviously I will take a look at the sexual diversity."

"But right now I'm focused on the fact that there's not enough AAPI representation," she said.

Should Duckworth hold firm in her objections, a number of Biden's nominees for administration positions requiring Senate confirmation could stall. With the Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, Biden can ill-afford to lose a single Democratic senator in any confirmation unless he wins some GOP votes.

The comments from Duckworth, one of two Democratic senators of AAPI heritage, come amid a rise in anti-Asian American hate incidents during the coronavirus pandemic and a week after a gunman in Georgia shot and killed eight people in a string of spa shootings, six of whom were Asian American.

On a Zoom call with the White House and Democratic senators on Monday, Duckworth and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who is also of AAPI heritage, confronted White House deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillion on the lack of AAPI representation in Biden's Cabinet, four Senate aides familiar with the call told Axios.