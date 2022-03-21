Russia may target U.S. businesses with cyberattacks, Biden admin warns

The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses on Monday to take added precautions amid "evolving" intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks.

As the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in Febrary rages on, the White House on Monday released a fact sheet telling U.S. companies to "Act Now to Protect Against Potential Cyberattacks." President Joe Biden is also slated to attend a meeting later Monday with Business Roundtable, an association of American CEOs, to discuss the war, among other topics.

"This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience," Biden said in a Monday statement. "I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners."

"Today, my administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," he continued.

In its release, the White House pushed companies to mandate the use of multi-factor authentication, backup and encrypt data and educate their workforces on tactics hackers may deploy, among other suggestions.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately by implementing the best practices we have developed together over the last year," Biden said.

At the White House press briefing on Monday, Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, told reporters the Russian government "is exploring options for potential cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in the United States."

"The president has said the United States is not seeking confrontation with Russia, but he has also said that if Russia conducts disruptive cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, we will be prepared to respond," Neuberger said.

Last month, NBC News reported Biden was presented with a menu of options for the U.S. to carry out cyberattacks against the Russians with the aim of disrupting Russia's ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine.