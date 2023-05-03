Biden's former executive assistant testified she didn't know about classified docs

President Joe Biden’s former executive assistant who helped pack up materials at his private office at the Penn Biden Center testified that she did not come across any documents marked classified, according to a memo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

The GOP-led Oversight Committee last month interviewed Kathy Chung, who worked for Biden when he was vice president and helped pack up the contents of his office in January 2017 during the transition, as part of its investigation into the discovery of classified documents in Biden’s home and office.

In the memo Wednesday, first reported by CNN, House Democrats said they felt compelled to release a portion of the transcript of Chung’s testimony because committee chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., mischaracterized her testimony in a way that did not reflect what she shared in her transcribed interview.

Democrats raised concerns over Comer’s assertion that Chung was given the job based on a recommendation from the president’s son, Hunter Biden — a point that Chung refuted during her testimony. Democrats claimed that Republican staff members on the committee admitted that Comer’s assertion was “mischaracterization” during conversations with Chung’s attorneys.

Democrats also pushed back at Comer’s suggestion that Chung revealed “startling” information in the interview, citing a portion of the transcript where Chung says she did not come across any classified documents.

