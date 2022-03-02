GOP Reps. Greene, Boebert heckle Biden throughout SOTU address

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., repeatedly interrupted and interjected during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Greene was heard grumbling through the entire portion of Biden's speech aimed at Covid policy before she shouted a remark about women's sports when Biden mentioned new laws targeting transgender Americans and their families.

Both Boebert and Greene tried to start a "build the wall" chant — a reference to former President Donald Trump's calls to construct a wall across the U.S. southern border — when Biden referenced securing the border and reforming immigration law.

But the moment that stood out most was when Boebert shouted "13 of them" — referencing the 13 U.S. servicemembers who died in an attack in Afghanistan during the American withdrawal last year — when Biden discussed battlefield conditions that may contribute to veterans developing cancers "that would put them in a flag-draped coffin."

Boebert's remark came just before Biden mentioned one such veteran was his son, Beau Biden, who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015.

Her remark prompted some boos from fellow lawmakers.

"Her disruption was inappropriate, especially given the substance of the comments that the President was making at the time, which is to continue this way, which is to protect service members and our veterans," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said.

“It’s something that I think that there's a place, that's not the place to do that," said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

The heckling came one day after Republican leaders condemned Greene for speaking at a gathering of white nationalists in Florida last weekend. Both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., condemned her appearance at the America First Political Action Committee conference, which was organized by a prominent white nationalist and where attendees chanted in praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s unbecoming for a member of Congress to speak at an event that’s promoted by anyone who espouses those views,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., the head of the conservative Republican Study Committee, told NBC News. “This is an event that no Republican should attend ... and it’s unfortunate that she did.”

Greene defended her appearance, telling a CBS News reporter that she knew very little about the event's founder and was not aware of his views.

Boebert has cultivated a similar persona as Greene. Late last year, she apologized after video emerged of her suggesting that fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator both were riding in the U.S. Capitol. Omar said the entire story was made up.

But Boebert did stand and cheer for one of Biden's lines Tuesday.

"We should all agree: The answer is not to Defund the police," Biden said. "The answer is to fund the police."

Boebert leaped from her seat, clapping and shouting, "That's right!"