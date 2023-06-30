Hunter Biden settles long-running child support case in Arkansas

Hunter Biden has settled a long-running child support dispute with the mother of his four-year-old child, new court documents show.

A public filing in Independence County, Arkansas, revealed Thursday that President Joe Biden's son and the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, had "reached an agreement as to all pending matters."

As part of the agreement, Biden will pay an undisclosed amount in child support until the child turns 18, and will also assist in setting up a college fund.

He will also give the child an undisclosed number of his paintings, which will "vary in size with a minimum size of 24 by 24," the court filing said. "The child shall select the painting," and any money from sales of the artwork will be wired to an account selected by Roberts, the filing said.

Republicans and ethics experts have been critical of Biden's recent art career, particularly since a gallery was planning on selling some of the works for up to $500,000 a piece.

The court filing says that as part of the settlement, Roberts is withdrawing her request to change the child's last name to Biden.

The deal was struck on June 16 — just days before it was revealed that Biden had agreed to a plea deal on misdemeanor tax charges with the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office.

Biden had initially denied that he was the father of the child, but a paternity test “established with scientific certainty” that he was, Roberts has said in court filings. Biden agreed in 2020 to pay monthly child support.

In recent months, Roberts' attorneys had accused Biden of “playing games with this court” by flaunting orders that he turn over information about his finances and had urged the judge to hold him in contempt of court.

The settlement presumably ends the contempt dispute.

Attorneys for Biden and Roberts did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.