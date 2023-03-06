Jill Biden calls Nikki Haley's proposal for politicians' mental competency tests ‘ridiculous’

First Lady Jill Biden criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's proposal to require politicians over 75 to take a mental competency test as "ridiculous" in an interview with CNN.

Brushing off concerns over President Joe Biden’s age, the first lady was asked whether he would consider taking such a test and responded, “We would never even discuss something like that.”

Haley, 51, has framed her presidential bid around a "new generation" of leadership. In a speech last month launching her campaign, she called for mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old. That includes Biden, 80, and former President Donald Trump, 76.

Joe Biden, the nation's oldest president, has said it's his "intention" to run for reelection in 2024. The first lady pointed to his rigorous recent travels as evidence of his stamina.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky?” she said. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day.”

The president has faced continued concerns about whether his age could hinder his candidacy or performance in the nation's top office. Still, Democrats have rallied around Biden even before he has officially launched his candidacy.

Last month, the first lady said her husband was ready to run, with "pretty much" nothing left to do but prepare for the announcement.

“He says he’s not done,” the first lady told the Associated Press. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”