Kevin McCarthy plans to formally endorse an impeachment inquiry into Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plans to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in an effort to seek bank records and other documents from the president and his son Hunter Biden, two Republican sources familiar with the speaker's intentions told NBC News.

McCarthy plans to tell members this week that it’s a “logical next step” of the GOP-led investigations that has been going on for months, according to two sources.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will give members an update in a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Thursday morning, the sources said.

Punchbowl News first reported the development.

McCarthy has signaled for weeks that the House could take up an impeachment inquiry, which would provide additional legal power of the House’s investigations into the Biden family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.