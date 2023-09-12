IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: PA police pursue armed fugitive, Aaron Rodgers badly injured, and a ‘perfect storm’ for a shutdown?

Kevin McCarthy plans to formally endorse an impeachment inquiry into Biden

McCarthy plans to tell members this week that it’s a “logical next step” of the GOP-led investigations into the Biden family that have been going on for months, two sources told NBC News.
Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. Capitol building
Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. Capitol building, on July 19, 2023.Leah Millis / Reuters file
By Rebecca Kaplan and Summer Concepcion

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plans to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in an effort to seek bank records and other documents from the president and his son Hunter Biden, two Republican sources familiar with the speaker's intentions told NBC News.

McCarthy plans to tell members this week that it’s a “logical next step” of the GOP-led investigations that has been going on for months, according to two sources.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will give members an update in a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Thursday morning, the sources said.

Punchbowl News first reported the development.

McCarthy has signaled for weeks that the House could take up an impeachment inquiry, which would provide additional legal power of the House’s investigations into the Biden family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rebecca Kaplan

Rebecca is a producer and off-air reporter covering Congress for NBC News, managing coverage of the House.

Summer Concepcion

Summer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News.