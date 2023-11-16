Live updates: Biden attends APEC summit after Xi Jinping meeting

Highlights from yesterday's Biden-Xi summit

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a summit yesterday in Woodside, California, the first time in a year that they spoke.

While Biden said the went “well” and gave a thumbs up in response to shouted questions by reporters, he and Xi remained far apart on some key issues — including Taiwan. While Biden urged Beijing to respect the electoral process in the upcoming presidential election, Chinese officials urged support for China's "reunification" with the self-governing island nation.

On deliverables, Biden said during a news conference after the meeting that the U.S. and China are resuming direct military talks that aim to prevent unintentional conflict, and that they made progress with plans to reduce transport of fentanyl ingredients from China.

Biden said that he brought up the issue of U.S. citizens detained in China or prevented from leaving the country, but that there was “no agreement on that.” Prior to the summit, U.S. lawmakers and family members had demanded the release of Americans the U.S. government considers wrongfully held in China, including Mark Swidan, Kai Li and David Lin.

Biden also stood by his description of Xi earlier this year as a “dictator,” prompting criticism from China's foreign ministry.

Readouts of the meeting from both the U.S. and China said both leaders vowed to “accelerate efforts” on curbing climate change. In addition, Biden raised concerns about “human rights abuses” in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong with Xi, the White House said.

Separately, when asked by a reporter about hostages in Gaza, including a 3-year-old American who is reportedly being held, Biden said: “I’m not going to stop till we get her.” He later said he didn’t believe the Israel-Hamas war would end “until there’s a two-state solution.”