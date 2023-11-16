Live updates: Biden attends APEC summit after Xi Jinping meeting

What to know about today's APEC summit
- President Joe Biden attends the APEC summit today, where he will deliver remarks this afternoon and this evening ET and attend a dinner with the heads of the delegations tonight.
- Biden joins the summit after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday, breaking a yearlong silence marked by rising tensions between the two countries. When asked at a solo news conference after the meeting whether he saw Xi as a dictator, Biden said he did, prompting criticism from China's foreign ministry.
- Biden and Xi discussed a plan to cut down the flow of fentanyl precursors into the U.S., and China agreed to reopen military communication lines.
- Taiwan remains a critical sticking point. While Biden asked that Beijing respect the self-ruling democracy's electoral process ahead of its upcoming presidential election, Chinese officials said the U.S. should support "China's peaceful reunification" with the island, which it claims as its own.
Highlights from yesterday's Biden-Xi summit
While Biden said the went “well” and gave a thumbs up in response to shouted questions by reporters, he and Xi remained far apart on some key issues — including Taiwan. While Biden urged Beijing to respect the electoral process in the upcoming presidential election, Chinese officials urged support for China's "reunification" with the self-governing island nation.
On deliverables, Biden said during a news conference after the meeting that the U.S. and China are resuming direct military talks that aim to prevent unintentional conflict, and that they made progress with plans to reduce transport of fentanyl ingredients from China.
Biden said that he brought up the issue of U.S. citizens detained in China or prevented from leaving the country, but that there was “no agreement on that.” Prior to the summit, U.S. lawmakers and family members had demanded the release of Americans the U.S. government considers wrongfully held in China, including Mark Swidan, Kai Li and David Lin.
Biden also stood by his description of Xi earlier this year as a “dictator,” prompting criticism from China's foreign ministry.
Readouts of the meeting from both the U.S. and China said both leaders vowed to “accelerate efforts” on curbing climate change. In addition, Biden raised concerns about “human rights abuses” in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong with Xi, the White House said.
Separately, when asked by a reporter about hostages in Gaza, including a 3-year-old American who is reportedly being held, Biden said: “I’m not going to stop till we get her.” He later said he didn’t believe the Israel-Hamas war would end “until there’s a two-state solution.”
Biden's schedule at APEC today
Biden has several events on the agenda today as he fully participates in summit activities following his meeting on the sidelines yesterday with Xi.
His itinerary includes remarks at a CEOs summit at 1:45 p.m. ET, followed by a "family photo" with APEC and guest country leaders at a little after 3 p.m. ET.
After that, Biden will attend an informal dialogue of leaders and a working lunch. He then delivers remarks and participates in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework participants' photo at 6:30 p.m. ET before hosting a dinner with the heads of the delegations at 10:45 p.m. ET.