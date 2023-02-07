Biden State of the Union 2023: How to watch and what to expect

White House touts support for veterans ahead of SOTU

Ahead of the State of the Union, the White House touted the work it has accomplished so far for veterans while laying out plans to increase job training and mental health services.

In a release ahead of Tuesday's speech, the administration said the Department of Veterans Affairs had processed a record 1.7 million veteran claims in 2022 while delivering $128 billion in earned benefits to 6.1 million veterans and survivors.

The White House said both the VA and Defense Department reported suicide rates among veterans had declined in the past year, and said it plans to build on those decreases by expanding programs across the country, including one focusing on veterans who are are at particular risk.

The administration is also planning to expand rent support for low-income veterans while strengthening job training programs, initiatives the president plans on addressing in his speech as part of his unity agenda, the White House said.