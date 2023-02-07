Biden State of the Union 2023: How to watch and what to expect

What to expect from Biden's State of the Union
- President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivers his second State of the Union address since taking office. It's also the first time he will address Congress since Republicans won control of the House.
- Despite historically low unemployment rates and a series of legislative wins, less than half of Americans approve of Biden's performance, according to a recent NBC News poll.
- Biden is expected to use the speech to make the case for his re-election, even though he has yet to announce his 2024 plans.
- The speech is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Afterward, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican rebuttal.
White House touts support for veterans ahead of SOTU
Ahead of the State of the Union, the White House touted the work it has accomplished so far for veterans while laying out plans to increase job training and mental health services.
In a release ahead of Tuesday's speech, the administration said the Department of Veterans Affairs had processed a record 1.7 million veteran claims in 2022 while delivering $128 billion in earned benefits to 6.1 million veterans and survivors.
The White House said both the VA and Defense Department reported suicide rates among veterans had declined in the past year, and said it plans to build on those decreases by expanding programs across the country, including one focusing on veterans who are are at particular risk.
The administration is also planning to expand rent support for low-income veterans while strengthening job training programs, initiatives the president plans on addressing in his speech as part of his unity agenda, the White House said.
Biden will announce a 'forceful approach' to tackle opioid epidemic
President Biden will discuss how deaths from opioid overdoses in the country have decreased for five consecutive months. He's also expected to announce a “forceful approach” to tackle the opioid and overdose epidemic, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, told reporters on a press call ahead of the State of the Union address.
The president is set to announce key actions by his administration to tackle illicit drug trade:
- Providing more than 120 new large-scale scanners at land points of entry along the Southwest border by fiscal year 2026 for Customs and Border Protection to increase its inspection capacity
- Working with commercial package delivery companies to stop more packages from being shipped into the U.S. with fentanyl and materials used to make it.
- Working with international partners to disrupt global fentanyl production and the supply chain.
- Calling on Congress to classify fentanyl and related substances as Schedule I drugs, making them subject to strict regulations and criminal penalties.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican State of the Union response
Arkansas governor and former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last week.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats,” Sanders said in a statement. Sanders will deliver her remarks following Biden’s speech on Tuesday, set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.
Sanders in November became the first woman elected governor of the largely Republican state.
Biden’s State of the Union address will make his case for re-election in 2024
WASHINGTON — At the start of his speech Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is apt to proclaim that the state of the union is strong.
And by the time he’s done, he’ll have laid out a case that he deserves an ample share of the credit.
The 2024 presidential race looms large over Biden’s State of the Union address, even though he has yet to officially announce whether he’s running for re-election. With a captive audience that traditionally assembles once a year, he isn’t about to pass up the chance to explain why voters should give him a second term.