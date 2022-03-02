State of the Union live updates: Biden delivers first speech as Russia attacks Ukraine

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, where he is expected to focus on the economy and the war in Ukraine.
The remarks will come after another bloody day of fighting in Ukraine, where Russia hit major cities with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated on its sixth day. Meanwhile, a vast convoy of Russian forces threatened the capital, Kyiv.
On the domestic front, Biden also plans to focus heavily on the economy and inflation, which is at its highest levels in decades and has been cited by voters as a top concern.
Trump declines to criticize Putin directly as he slams U.S. leaders
In a 160-word statement issued Tuesday, former President Donald Trump blasted Democrats, Republicans and the news media for allegedly twisting his words on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. None of those words offered a direct criticism for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The RINOS [Republicans in name only], Warmongers and Fake News continue to blatantly lie and misrepresent my remarks on Putin because they know this is a terrible war being waged against Ukraine that would have never happened under my watch," Trump said, hours before President Joe Biden was slated to deliver a blistering attack on the Russian leader during Tuesday's State of the Union address.
"They did absolutely nothing as Putin declared much of Ukraine an 'independent territory,'" he continued. "There should be no war waging now in Ukraine, and it is terrible for humanity that Biden, NATO and the West have failed so terribly in allowing it to start."
A little more than a week ago, Trump called Putin a "genius." At the Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Orlando Saturday, where attendees were divided over the U.S. role in supporting Ukraine, he said the problem is less Putin's genius than that "our leaders are dumb — so dumb."In his statement Tuesday, Trump said western leaders "laid down the welcome mat and gave Russia the opening," adding that "now Putin may be getting everything he wanted, with Ukraine and the rest of the world suffering the consequences."
Biden to lay out four-point economic plan, emphasize deficit reduction
Biden will outline a four-part economic plan, White House aide David Kamin told Democratic congressional aides on a call Tuesday.
"The economic plan will have four big planks to it," Kamin said, according to a person who was on the call. "The first is making more things in America, strengthening our supply chain. Second is reducing the costs of everyday expenses working families face while reducing the deficit."
Kamin mentioned deficit reduction at least four times in his brief remarks, previewing Biden's argument that his spending plans are offset by proposals to tax wealthier people and corporations.
"The third [plank] is promoting fair competition to lower prices, help small business thrive and protect consumers," Kamin said, according to the source. "The fourth is eliminating barriers to good-paying jobs for workers across the United States."
