State of the Union live updates: Biden delivers first speech as Russia attacks Ukraine

Trump declines to criticize Putin directly as he slams U.S. leaders

In a 160-word statement issued Tuesday, former President Donald Trump blasted Democrats, Republicans and the news media for allegedly twisting his words on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. None of those words offered a direct criticism for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The RINOS [Republicans in name only], Warmongers and Fake News continue to blatantly lie and misrepresent my remarks on Putin because they know this is a terrible war being waged against Ukraine that would have never happened under my watch," Trump said, hours before President Joe Biden was slated to deliver a blistering attack on the Russian leader during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

"They did absolutely nothing as Putin declared much of Ukraine an 'independent territory,'" he continued. "There should be no war waging now in Ukraine, and it is terrible for humanity that Biden, NATO and the West have failed so terribly in allowing it to start."

A little more than a week ago, Trump called Putin a "genius." At the Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Orlando Saturday, where attendees were divided over the U.S. role in supporting Ukraine, he said the problem is less Putin's genius than that "our leaders are dumb — so dumb."In his statement Tuesday, Trump said western leaders "laid down the welcome mat and gave Russia the opening," adding that "now Putin may be getting everything he wanted, with Ukraine and the rest of the world suffering the consequences."