Biden meets with Xi Jinping to discuss U.S.-China relations: Live updates

Report casts doubt on U.S.-China diplomacy

The newly released annual report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission includes a sobering assessment of the state of U.S.-China relations and suggests the futility — in the minds of the commissioners and staff — of high-level diplomacy like the meeting between Biden and Xi today.

“While the top-level contacts reflected a general desire, at least by the United States, to improve the relationship with Beijing and create an air of normalcy, the new normal is one of continuing, long-term strategic and systemic competition,” the report’s executive summary begins. “China’s Communist Party (CCP) regime gives no sign of altering its policies, either at home or abroad. Beijing continues to reject cooperation with the United States on fundamental questions of national security, economics, or trade."

"The result of high-level meetings between the United States and China has been merely the promise of further meetings — that is, of more talk rather than concrete actions. China now appears to view diplomacy with the United States primarily as a tool for forestalling and delaying U.S. pressure over a period of years while China moves ever further down the path of developing its own economic, military, and technological capabilities."

The report includes a blunt assessment of China’s influence operations in the U.S. and around the world, saying they "seek to undermine political processes and manipulate political or social activity to disguise actions that advance China’s interests as being the efforts of domestic constituencies."

“Under Xi’s rule, China’s overseas influence activities are now more prevalent, institutionalized, technologically sophisticated, and aggressive than under his predecessors," the report adds.

“The Chinese Party-state exhibits a growing and increasingly brazen tendency to employ coercion in tandem with persuasion to conduct overseas influence activities, often in ways that challenge other countries’ sovereignty or threaten the rights of persons living within their borders," the report continues. "Beijing seeks to sow discord in other countries, including the United States, where the uptick in China’s influence activities has inflamed rhetoric and contributed to a troubling rise in violence against Asian Americans.”