Biden meets with Xi Jinping to discuss U.S.-China relations: Live updates

What to know about the Biden-Xi summit:
- President Joe Biden will meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, the first conversation between the two leaders in a year.
- The summit in northern California is at an undisclosed location for security reasons.
- The two leaders will discuss a range of thorny issues, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Biden would like to see China use its influence with Iran to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from widening and is expected to press Xi to use his leverage to stop North Korea from supplying weapons to Russia.
- The leaders are also expected to agree on steps to curb the flow of fentanyl from China to the U.S. and reopen military communication channels Beijing closed in response to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year.
Report casts doubt on U.S.-China diplomacy
The newly released annual report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission includes a sobering assessment of the state of U.S.-China relations and suggests the futility — in the minds of the commissioners and staff — of high-level diplomacy like the meeting between Biden and Xi today.
“While the top-level contacts reflected a general desire, at least by the United States, to improve the relationship with Beijing and create an air of normalcy, the new normal is one of continuing, long-term strategic and systemic competition,” the report’s executive summary begins. “China’s Communist Party (CCP) regime gives no sign of altering its policies, either at home or abroad. Beijing continues to reject cooperation with the United States on fundamental questions of national security, economics, or trade."
"The result of high-level meetings between the United States and China has been merely the promise of further meetings — that is, of more talk rather than concrete actions. China now appears to view diplomacy with the United States primarily as a tool for forestalling and delaying U.S. pressure over a period of years while China moves ever further down the path of developing its own economic, military, and technological capabilities."
The report includes a blunt assessment of China’s influence operations in the U.S. and around the world, saying they "seek to undermine political processes and manipulate political or social activity to disguise actions that advance China’s interests as being the efforts of domestic constituencies."
“Under Xi’s rule, China’s overseas influence activities are now more prevalent, institutionalized, technologically sophisticated, and aggressive than under his predecessors," the report adds.
“The Chinese Party-state exhibits a growing and increasingly brazen tendency to employ coercion in tandem with persuasion to conduct overseas influence activities, often in ways that challenge other countries’ sovereignty or threaten the rights of persons living within their borders," the report continues. "Beijing seeks to sow discord in other countries, including the United States, where the uptick in China’s influence activities has inflamed rhetoric and contributed to a troubling rise in violence against Asian Americans.”
Biden and Xi are set for a high-stakes meeting in California to stabilize a relationship that’s reached its lowest point in decades. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for "TODAY."
Biden-Xi meeting offers both leaders opportunities — and risks
SAN FRANCISCO — Simply by sitting down with his Chinese counterpart Wednesday, President Joe Biden may go a long way toward calming voters who fear the global powers are headed toward open conflict.
After a fraught year marked by near misses in the skies between U.S. and Chinese warplanes, both Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping need the meeting that’s set to take place in California, if for no other reason than to reassure a jittery world audience that they are once again talking, foreign policy experts said.
Each president seems to have space back home to ease tensions, polling suggests. A Morning Consult survey showed that the share of Chinese adults who view the U.S. in hostile terms has dropped 9 points since April. Another survey found that only 13% of U.S. voters wanted an aggressive approach toward China, while a majority worried more about open conflict with China than about the U.S.’ not appearing tough enough in its dealings with Beijing.
Such trends could blunt a potential line of attack against Biden from Donald Trump, the Republican presidential primary front-runner. In the 2020 campaign, Trump sought to paint Biden as soft on China, an accusation he’s likely to repeat in a rematch. But the public’s mood suggests that Biden could gain traction with more moderate and independent-minded voters by pursuing a dialogue with Xi and eschewing the hawkish stance many in Trump’s orbit embrace.