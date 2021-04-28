Live updates: Biden set to give first address to joint session of Congress

Biden discusses whether democracy can work in 21st century

Biden sat down Wednesday with several representatives from the major news networks at a luncheon — a tradition in modern American politics — to discuss his speech and recap his first 100 days in office before his address to Congress tonight.

NBC News' Lester Holt attended the luncheon on behalf of the network. Much of the conversation was off the record, but on the record, the president said that he feels an urgency to shepherd America's recovery and that this moment in history will be written about as a crossroads.

“About whether or not democracy can function in the 21st century. Not a joke. [Or,] whether autocracy is the answer," he said, adding that Chinese President "Xi does not believe we can. That’s what he’s betting on.”

He also said that he didn't want his American Rescue Plan to fail.

“I kept saying to the staff, ‘We can’t afford to lose out of the box. We cannot afford to lose this first effort. We got to make sure whatever we pick and what we do, we can’t afford to lose,'" Biden said.