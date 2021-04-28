Live updates: Biden set to give first address to joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden will deliver his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday, where he will outline his vision for the country and speak to what he sees as his administration's initial accomplishments as he nears 100 days in office.
The address will take place at 9 p.m. ET and will be held in the House chamber. Due to security concerns following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and Covid-19 safety measures, only about 200 people will be in attendance.
-What you need to know, and how to watch
-'Help is here': 100 days of the Biden doctrine
-Timeline of President Biden's first days in office
Live Blog
Biden discusses whether democracy can work in 21st century
Biden sat down Wednesday with several representatives from the major news networks at a luncheon — a tradition in modern American politics — to discuss his speech and recap his first 100 days in office before his address to Congress tonight.
NBC News' Lester Holt attended the luncheon on behalf of the network. Much of the conversation was off the record, but on the record, the president said that he feels an urgency to shepherd America's recovery and that this moment in history will be written about as a crossroads.
“About whether or not democracy can function in the 21st century. Not a joke. [Or,] whether autocracy is the answer," he said, adding that Chinese President "Xi does not believe we can. That’s what he’s betting on.”
He also said that he didn't want his American Rescue Plan to fail.
“I kept saying to the staff, ‘We can’t afford to lose out of the box. We cannot afford to lose this first effort. We got to make sure whatever we pick and what we do, we can’t afford to lose,'" Biden said.
Harris and Pelosi will be making history
The address will be the first time two women will be sitting behind the president for a formal speech to Congress: Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
It was just 14 years ago that Pelosi became the first woman to sit behind a president (George W. Bush) for an address to Congress.
Because of the pandemic, attendees will be required to wear masks, including Harris and Pelosi, per a source.
Biden's first 100 days as consoler-in-chief
Joe Biden wanted a vacation. Instead, he got another funeral.
It was May of last year. Biden had recently secured the Democratic presidential nomination, and he wanted to take some time off the virtual campaign trail to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the death of his son Beau.
But then George Floyd was killed, the country exploded into a racial reckoning, and the man who has been dubbed "America's Grief Counselor," the "Emissary of Grief" and the "Designated Mourner" felt compelled, once again, to eulogize.
"Unlike most, you must grieve in public," Biden told Floyd's family at the funeral. "And it's a burden. A burden that is now your purpose."
Public grieving has been Biden's burden and purpose since he was first sworn into the Senate from a podium erected next to the hospital bed where his sons were convalescing from the car accident that had killed their mother and sister.
And it's the burden Biden now carries for the nation 100 days into being president of a country that has lost more than 570,000 people to a pandemic while martyrizing people like Floyd.
Click here for the full story.
Biden to propose free preschool, community college in address to Congress
President Biden will announce a roughly $1.8 trillion plan to invest in universal preschool, free community college and expanded access to child care in his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, the White House said.
The proposal, which the White House calls the American Families Plan, would also increase taxes on the wealthy to offset the cost over 15 years. It is the second phase of Biden's two-part push to reshape the economy, following the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which he announced last month..
The American Families Plan would provide universal preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as two years of free community college. Both programs would be available regardless of income. The plan would also extend the expansion of the federal child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan through 2025 and permanently make the tax credit fully refundable.
Click here for the full story