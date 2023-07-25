McCarthy says Biden family allegations are 'rising to the level of impeachment inquiry'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said allegations stemming from Republican probes into business dealings of family members of President Joe Biden are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night, McCarthy noted the focuses of Republicans’ probes into Biden’s family members, including allegations that they received payments from foreign companies and claims by IRS whistleblowers that the Justice Department has treated the Biden family “differently” in the investigation into Hunter Biden.

“When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true,” McCarthy alleged.

“If you’re sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority,” he continued. “We only followed where the information has taken us. But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.”

The White House swiftly criticized McCarthy’s comments. White House spokesperson Ian Sams tweeted that the GOP’s “eagerness to go after” Biden “regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”

“Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize,” Sams tweeted.

McCarthy’s remarks are the strongest he’s made thus far on a potential impeachment inquiry.

His comments come after Republicans last month decided to forgo an immediate vote on a Biden impeachment resolution led by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., by sending it to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees amid escalating internal GOP tensions.

The move came after McCarthy urged rank-and-file Republicans at a closed-door meeting to oppose Boebert’s resolution, arguing that such an important issue should go through the committee process, three GOP sources who heard the comments confirmed.

In early May, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said a whistleblower informed them that the FBI had a document known as an FD-1023 that included an unverified allegation from a human source who said Joe Biden, when he was vice president, was involved in a bribery scheme involving a foreign national. The White House has repeatedly denied the allegation. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., released a redacted version of the FBI informant document last week.